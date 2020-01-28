IHC restrains auction of Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued restraining order against the accountability court’s decision regarding auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house, ARY News reported.

The high court suspended November 07, 2019, decision of the accountability court on a petition of Mrs Tabassum Ishaq, the spouse of Ishaq Dar.

A bench of the IHC comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez issued the restraining order.

The bench also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and summoned its reply on February 13.

Qazi Misbah Advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioner pleaded to the court that Ishaq Dar had given the house in Gulbarg area of Lahore as Haq Mahr to his wife on Feb 14, 1989.

The NAB while ceasing the house transferred it to the Government of Punjab for auction, the lawyer said.

Mrs Tabassum Ishaq petitioned the matter to the accountability court, which was dismissed by the court on Nov. 07, 2019, the counsel said.

The high court bench after hearing arguments of the lawyer issued restraining order against the accountability court’s decision.

According to Islamic teachings, mahr is the amount to be paid by the groom to the bride at the time of marriage, some of which may be delayed according to mutual understanding by the spouses.

