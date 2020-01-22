AC hears supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar’s assets

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has heard the supplementary reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets beyond income, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, former president of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed filed a plea for his exemption from personal appearance. The defence counsel Qazi Misbah pleaded the court to postpone hearing as he did not prepare for the arguments in the case due to the death of his mother.

Later, the accountability court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till February 12.

Earlier in November last year, an accountability court had permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction the properties belonging to the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The court has rejected the plea of Ishaq Dar to stop auction of his properties by the anti-corruption watchdog in assets beyond income reference. Following the rejection of the petition, the anti-graft watchdog was given permission to auction Dar’s properties.

Read: NAB given go-ahead for auction of Ishaq Dar’s properties

In July last year, a bungalow in Model Town area of Lahore had been seized which was reported to be the property of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The anti-graft watchdog had ordered the district government had issued orders prior to seizing the property over ongoing corruption and assets beyond means investigations against the absconding politician.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Assistant Commissioner Model Town presided over the operational proceedings of the seizure.

The Assistant Commissioner on the occasion revealed that NAB had given direct and clear orders to seize the property instantaneously. The Bungalow has now been taken under governmental jurisdiction.

