NAB given go-ahead for auction of Ishaq Dar’s properties

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction the properties belonging to the former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported.

The court has rejected the plea of Ishaq Dar to stop auction of his properties by the anti-corruption watchdog in assets beyond income reference.

Following the rejection of the petition, the anti-graft watchdog was given permission to auction Dar’s properties.

Earlier in July, a bungalow in Model Town area of Lahore had been seized which was reported to be the property of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Read: NAB responds to Interpol rejecting plea for Ishaq Dar’s extradition

The anti-graft watchdog had ordered the district government had issued orders prior to seize the property over ongoing corruption and assets beyond means investigations against the absconding politician.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Assistant Commissioner Model Town presided over the operational proceedings of the seizure.

The Assistant Commissioner on the occasion revealed that NAB had given direct and clear orders to seize the property instantaneously.

The Bungalow has now been taken under governmental jurisdiction.

Read: Interpol gives clean chit to Ishaq Dar, rejects ‘red warrant’ request

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Comments

comments