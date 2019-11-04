Interpol gives clean chit to Ishaq Dar, rejects ‘red warrant’ request

LONDON: The Interpol has issued a clean chit to former finance minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, while rejecting a request for issuing a red warrant, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan had earlier requested the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to issue a red arrest warrant notice against Ishaq Dar who is facing corruption cases in the country.

The Interpol accepted the evidence submitted by Dar to it after the request of the government of Pakistan.

Dar in his evidence claimed that some elements and the incumbent government in Pakistan was subjecting him to political revenge.

The Interpol General Secretariat decided the matter in a session of the Commission for the Control of Files.

The International Criminal Police Organisation also informed all its National Central Bureaus (NCBs) to delete all data files in their systems on Ishaq Dar, issuing him a clean chit that he was not subject to an Interpol Red Notice.

