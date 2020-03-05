ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday resumed hearing of a petition seeking a complete ban on corporal punishment in educational institutions, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprises of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition filed by renowned singer and Chairman Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy to ban corporal punishment to students in schools.

Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing called presence of Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari without being summoned by the court a welcome sign.

The bench asked the minister about progress over legislation on the matter.

Dr. Mazari reached to the rostrum for her statement over the issue.

The Ministry of Education has issued a circular to educational institutions over corporal punishment to children, an official of the ministry told the bench.

“What the court should do, the children died by torture, who will redress this loss,” the bench asked the minister.

“The court should give its decision to ensure protection of children in future,” Dr Mazari replied.

The minister informed the court that the federal cabinet had passed the bill in its session on March 19, 2019. “The Ministry of Law should be directed to sent the bill to the parliament for legislation,” Shireen Mazari pleaded to the court.

“The court should issue orders in its decision, otherwise the bill will remain in pending,” petitioner Shehzad Roy said.

“Why the bill is not being sent to the parliament,” Justice Athar Minallah asked from the secretary of law.

Justice Minallah said he will decide the case in the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until March 30.

The high court had suspended section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in a previous hearing and served notices to concerned authorities.

Roy’s counsel Shahab Usto in his arguments before the court said it has become a routine to physically punish students in the name of discipline and media is airing such news on almost daily basis.

Usto said Pakistan stands 154th on the list related to child rights protection out of 182 countries of the world. The court was pleaded to pass orders in line with the United Nations Convention.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked the National Assembly has also passed such bill banning physical punishment to the students at school. Terming the plea in the public interest, he issued the notices to secretaries of Home, Law, Education, Human Rights ministries and the IGP Islamabad.

Talking to newsmen outside the IHC, after the hearing along with his counsel Shahab Osto, Shahzad Roy regretted over presence of the law, which allows physical torture over students.

He said torture over school students ends in severe loss and the act is regarded as a severe crime in many countries of the world.

Roy said torture over school students is against the constitution of Pakistan.

