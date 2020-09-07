IHC stops interior ministry from deporting US blogger Cynthia Ritchie

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the interior ministry from deporting US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The IHC CJ after hearing arguments from Ritchie stopped interior ministry from deporting her and issued notices to the home ministry, the deputy secretary interior and others.

The court also ordered the blogger to submit an affidavit detailing her allegations in the document.

“Visas of Pakistanis are denied every day and no reason is provided,” Justice Minallah remarked. He assured that the petitioner gets complete justice in the case.

Ritchie had petitioned the IHC on Saturday, challenging the interior ministry’s decision to deny her an extension and ordering her to leave the country within 15 days.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Interior had rejected the application of US blogger Cynthia Ritchie for visa extension and directed her to leave Pakistan within 15 days, on September 2.

The spokesperson of the ministry had confirmed that the application for visa extension by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie was rejected and directives issued to her for leaving the country within 15 days.

