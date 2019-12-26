IHC reserves verdict on petition against Abrar Ul Haq’s appointment as PRCS chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved a verdict on a petition challenging appointment of PTI leader Abrar Ul Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), ARY News reported.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the verdict after lawyers representing the government and the petitioner concluded their arguments on the petition. The ruling will be pronounced later today.

“There is one question,” the judge said questioning under what law the PTI leader was appointed to the post.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar turned up before the bench, stating relevant rules were amended.

The outgoing chairman Red Crescent Society Saeed Elahi, who was an acting chairman of the body before his removal, moved the petition in the high court challenging Haq’s appointment.

After the preliminary hearing earlier on Nov 19, the bench had suspended appointment orders of Abrar Ul Haq.

Justice Athar Minallah had remarked the law governing the body exists, which could not be violated by anyone.

Abrar ul Haq’s lawyer contended that the Red Crescent is a welfare body and the petition against appointment of its chairman is non-maintainable.

Abrar ul Haq had been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on November 15.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination had also issued a notification regarding Abrar’s appointment.

