Interior Minister says ‘neither targeting political party nor person’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday responded allegations against the federal government over discriminative actions, saying that the authorities are “neither targeting any individual nor political party”, ARY News reported.

The interior minister was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly where he highlighted the importance of peace establishment in the country.

Shah said, “Peace is an essential requirement for bringing investments to any country. It is impossible to desire about investments before the establishment of peace. It needs expenditures to bring improvements in the security situation.”

The minister reminded that the neighbouring countries had following Pakistan’s five-year plans in the past but it is sorrowful to look at the current situation of the country.

“How we have made this state that turned into a security state?” he questioned.

Shah urged the government to adopt effective strategies to counter various challenges being faced by the country.

He informed that Farishta case has been resolved and culprits involved in the heinous crime were arrested.

While apprising the National Assembly, the interior minister spotted light on the alarming challenge of rise in drug abuse in the federal capital. He demanded the Lower House to make effective legislations to eliminate the menace of narcotics in the country.

