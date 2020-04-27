Ijaz Shah urges to follow guidelines before entering stores

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has urged to the shopkeepers and customers to follow guidelines on surgical masks and social distancing before entering stores.

Speaking at a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Monday, he urged provinces to educate store owners that only those people be allowed in side stores who follow guidelines on surgical masks and social distancing.

Ijaz Shah also said intercity move may be curtailed on weekends to avoid crowding for public safety and health.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 13,328, after 605 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 3029 patients have recovered their health in the country so far, while 10018 are still under treatment.

Of the total confirmed cases Punjab has reported 5,446, Sindh 4,615, 1,864 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 59 have been reported in Azad Kashmir.

