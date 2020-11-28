Ijaz Shah says efforts underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Saturday said that efforts are underway to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media in Nankana Sahib, Ijaz Shah advised PML-N supremo to return to the country and face the cases registered against him.

Taking on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-government rallies, the minister the opposition parties should also think about the lives of the masses as the coronavirus pandemic is on the rise. The mortality rate in Multan due to COVID-19 is high.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called-off public gatherings amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The minister said that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace. He said Pakistan is providing all possible facilities for Sikh Yatrees at Kartarpur.

Shah said the Indian government did not issue visas to Sikh Yatrees.

The festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have started in Nankana Sahib at Gurdwara Janam Asthan amid strict security measures.

A group of 602 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan here, were received by Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor.

