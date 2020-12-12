According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Azam Khan Swati had been made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah was given the portfolio of Narcotics Control.

Earlier, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as the federal minister.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who had been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

The development came in after consultation by Prime Minister Imran Khan with his legal team in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s ruling about induction of SAPMs, advisers in the cabinet committees, said sources.