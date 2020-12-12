NANKANA SAHIB: Newly appointed Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah on Saturday said he requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to change his portfolio, ARY News reported.

He was responding to the recent change in his portfolio while addressing a ceremony in Nankana Sahib.

Ijaz Shah said that the second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous as compared to the first one and urged the masses to adhere to the coronavirus related SOPs.

The minister holding the contraband items dealer as real culprits vowed to initiate a grand crackdown against the narcotics dealers from Nankana Sahib.

On Friday, reshuffling was witnessed in the federal cabinet, in which Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was appointed as interior minister.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Azam Khan Swati had been made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah was given the portfolio of Narcotics Control. Read more: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appointed as interior minister Earlier, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as the federal minister. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who had been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The development came in after consultation by Prime Minister Imran Khan with his legal team in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s ruling about induction of SAPMs, advisers in the cabinet committees, said sources.

