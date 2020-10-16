Ijaz Shah rejects allegations of arresting PDM workers

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Friday rejected allegations of arresting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers ahead of public gathering in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Ijaz Shah said that containers are placed only to stop the movement of the vehicles at the jalsagah route. No one is being stopped from going to Jinnah Stadium, he added.

The interior minister observed that such allegations are levelled by the opposition, whenever they hold public rallies.

Shah said no development has been made over the closure of cases registered against one of the coalition partner of the PTI government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders.

Will act on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advise in this regard, he maintained.

Read more: Public gathering of opposition parties to fail, claims Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its first public gathering in Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium today.

Leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants of the meeting.

Comments

comments