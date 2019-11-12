Ijaz Shah rules out impression of any deal with Nawaz Sharif
NANKA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Tuesday ruled out the impression of any deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.
“The PML-N supremo is being allowed to fly abroad on medical grounds for treatment”, Ijaz Shah said while speaking to journalists in Nanka Sahib.
The minister said Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country after his treatment and added that Law Minister Farogh Naseem is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet’s sub-committee to discuss ways to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
Replying to a question, Shah said Nawaz Sharif is not being given a deal, neither “dheel“.
Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that the anti-graft watchdog body has no objection over the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL on humanitarian grounds.
The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.