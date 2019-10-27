Ijaz Shah says self-determination is humanitarian, legal right of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Sunday that October 27 is the blackest day in the history of world when India had occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the aggression is continued till today, ARY News reported.

The interior minister, in his message of ‘Black Day’, said that 84 days have passed today for the continuation of Indian atrocities and barbarism in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the extremist face of the Narendra Modi-led government has exposed before the world.

“We are a peaceful nation and have cognisance of raising voice the rights. Self-determination is the humanitarian and legal right of Kashmiris while nobody should be given permission to deprived them of their right.”

Shah slammed the Indian government over disconnecting the Kashmiri people from the world. He urges other countries to support Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir dispute. The interior minister expressed hopes that Kashmiris will see the dawn of independence soon.

‘Black Day’ observance

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world are observing Black Day on Sunday (today), the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Kashmir Media Service reported that there is already complete shutdown as a silent protest against India’s illegal action on 5th August, restrictions have been further imposed to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, today. Call for the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. Indian forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of Srinagar and adjoining areas.

“We urge people of Kashmir to peacefully march towards Lal Chowk and hold a sit-in protest to show the entire world that our resistance does not need means of telecommunication for survival. We are committed to resist illegal occupation, which has bulldozed our basic and fundamental rights,” the statement said.

Besides occupied Kashmir, protest rallies will be held in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan and world capitals to denounce India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The observance of the Black Day, this year, is also aimed at drawing attention of the international community towards the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the continued military lockdown imposed by India in the territory since 5th August.

