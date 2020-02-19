Illegal betel nuts seized from govt warehouse, food inspector caught

KARACHI: Anti-corruption authorities in Landhi area of the metropolis raided a government food warehouse seizing illegally stocked betel nuts on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption bureau apprehended six people from the vicinity while the food inspector in charge of the warehouse was also taken into custody.

Anti-corruption officials revealed that the food inspector had been storing and selling illegal betel nuts after taking heavy bribes.

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on January 2 recovered a huge cache of smuggled betel nuts and drugs during a raid carried out at Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, they carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid betel nuts and drugs.

The recovered items worth just over Rs 22 million. The law enforcing authority personnel also arrested the accused involved in the smuggling bid and handed them over along with the recovered items to the Customs authorities.

