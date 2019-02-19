Illegal plots’ allotment: SHC seeks arguments on bail plea of suspects

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday conducted hearing into the case regarding illegal allotments of 296 plots in different areas of the city, ARY News reported.

The suspects involved in the case had already filed a bail plea. The court has sought arguments from respondents on March 6.

The lawyer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that it appeared the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement’s town nazim, sector in-charge and other activists were involved in china-cutting, the illegal carving out of smaller residential plots.

Also read: SC rejects KDA official’s bail petition in China-cutting case

The SHC bench observed that it seemed there would be no allottees or claimants in the case.

The lawyer said one of the suspects in the case, Shakir alias Langra, was imprisoned for last one and a half year.

The chief justice of the SHC inquired about occupation of Shakir. To which, the lawyer replied the suspect was an employee of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

“He must not have been a sweeper there,” asked the chief justice SHC. The lawyer responded Shakir aka Langra was deputy director in the KDA.

The court further inquired that some people may have approached the Supreme Court in the China-cutting cases, adding Chunnu Mamu, a key suspect in China-cutting cases, must also had been bailed.

“He’s been declared proclaimed offender and a reference has been filed against him,” said the NAB lawyer.

In August 2016, an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Muhammad Ahsan alias Chunnu Mamu and others in fraud cases pertaining to China-cutting of plots less than 120 square yards, from a big amenity plot.

Comments

comments