IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Wednesday Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have signed an important agreement that will not only help boost exports but also economic growth.

“Making the people of Pakistan prosperous is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foremost priority,” he said while speaking to the media after his appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan in connection with scrutiny of his nomination papers for the coming Senate elections.

The finance minister said investors and capital markets the world over will get attracted towards investment opportunities the country boasts after the agreement.

“PM Imran Khan doesn’t consider himself or his family more important than the national exchequer,” he maintained.

On Feb 16, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of the country’s reform program under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Dr Shaikh tweeted: ” I would like to share that the Government of Pakistan has reached a staff level agreement with the IMF. Overcoming the challenges created by the Pandemic has required concerted effort.”

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his guidance, and all my colleagues and the IMF staff for their support. This is a good development for Pakistan.”

