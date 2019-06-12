Eight immigration officials at Karachi airport suspended for irregularities

KARACHI: At least eight officials of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing, posted at Jinnah International Airport, were suspended on the charges of irregularities, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the immigration officials were allegedly involved in sending people abroad on forged passports and documents.

Officials suspended include Sub Inspector Shaista Imdad, Tayyaba Noureen, ASI Ali Muzaffar, Constable Imran Akbar and others. The suspended officials have been told to report to FIA’s zonal office.

The sources further said that departmental proceedings were also initiated against them.

Read More:FIA officials making obscene videos, photos of citizens caught

Earlier on May 24, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had caught a ring of its own officials making objectionable videos and pictures of people to obtain money from them.

Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, the FIA’s circle in-charge, had revealed the presence of the group within the cyber crime wing of the agency, in a letter to the deputy director of the wing.

“It has been learned through reliable sources that some of the officers of the cybercrime have knitted an unholy net, in connivance with professional women to trap innocent citizens,” after which they “blackmail them,” he had written in the letter.

Comments

comments