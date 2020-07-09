Imposter pretending to be judge apprehended in Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested an imposter posing as Lahore High Court judge, ARY News reported.

Acting on a complaint, FIA’s anti-corruption cell conducted raid at a house in Lahore and apprehended the fraudster.

Pretending himself as a high court judge, the suspect used to pressurize government officers to get illegal favor, the FIA official said, adding that the imposter was involved in dozens of transfers and postings of government employees.

The officials have also recovered a fake CNIC from his possession. The FIA has registered an FIR and launched investigations against the suspect.

Read More: Man impersonating as NAB officer arrested in Islamabad

Earlier on March 11, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities had nabbed a fraudster hurling threats at Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) officials while pretending to be an accountability watchdog official.

A case had also registered against the accused identified as Haroon on the request of Deputy Director NAB Aijaz Bashir at Aabpara police station in Islamabad.

According to the FIR, the accused had pretended himself as an official of NAB’s intelligence wing and threatened the OGDCL officials to trap them in cases if they fail to pay him a handsome amount.

