This is the darkest time of my life: Imran Abbas on father’s demise

Renowned Pakistani actor and singer Imran Abbas posted an emotional note on his father’s demise, who passed away on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said this is the darkest time of his life.

“I lost my father, my strength, my backbone.. I can’t stand up straight at the moment. Thanks for your messages and posts but I won’t be able to reply to them for a while,” he wrote.

He added that he feels guilty for not spending a lot of time with him. “Its like breathing bricks and with huge lump in my chest with lots of guilt of not giving him time, saying what I shouldn’t have said and not saying what I should have.”

“Looking around for the echoes of his voice which I won’t ever listen again, the touch I’ll never feel again, his face which became a thing of past,” he continued.

The Thora Sa Haq actor concluded by urging people to value their parents. “Please value your parents because there is no one in this whole universe like them.. give them love and time, that’s all they want..otherwise we just left with regrets and remorse.”

Imran Abbas has five siblings; two elder brothers and three older sisters.

Fans and celebrities have expressed condolences. Film actress, Meera, wrote on Instagram that she and her family are with Abbas in this emotional time and requested prayers for his father.

