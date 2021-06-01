We need to take serious action against clickbait, rumors: Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas is finally lashing out against online rumor mills that churn out clickbait like nobody’s business!

Abbas, who took to Facebook earlier to slam rumors about him getting married for the fourth time this year alone, took time out to talk to ARY News about dealing with a barrage of misinformation about his life, saying that it’s high time to take some action.

“Just some days ago there was talk of me getting married to Ushna Shah, and I think I last met her about three years ago!” shared Abbas.

He went on to explain that the issue lies in disrespecting the individuals involved. “Men and women both should have the same respect, but how disturbing must it be for a girl if she’s wrongly associated with any guy?” he questioned.

Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah discredit wedding rumours with hilarious digs

The Thora Sa Haq actor added that the rumors aren’t limited to just marriages – he was even killed off in an accident according to one! “Imagine, my sister lives abroad… If anyone gets to read such news on social media for the first time that I’ve died in an accident… one’s close friends and family could even go through a heart attack!”

“I would like to urge that it’s high time that we take some serious action because it’s getting done to death now… this has gone on too far,” said Abbas.

He then urged people to unsubscribe from all such YouTube channels that spread misinformation and report all such bloggers and channels.

“Please report all such channels that thrive of spreading misinformation to stop the spread,” he said.

Earlier this week, on May 28, Imran Abbas had penned a lengthy Facebook post on the same issue, writing, “Can we take action against these bloggers/click baiters??? It’s really shameful to associate any female’s name with her co-actor/friend or vice versa.”

Watch the video here:

Comments

comments