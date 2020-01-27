PM Imran assures traders of addressing reservations   

KARACHI: Assuring the business community of his full support, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to address all the reservations of traders, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting of PM Imran with representatives of the business community, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is committed for ease of doing business in the country.

PM Imran said that Pakistan’s prosperity is linked with the resolution of Karachi’s problems.

During the meeting, the business community expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, she added.

Read More: CM Murad meets PM Imran Khan, requests to remove Sindh IGP

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in Karachi.

According to sources, the meeting had discussed matters related to development projects and financial issues. CM Murad Ali Shah had briefed PM Khan about the ongoing development projects in the province specially in Karachi.

CM Murad had requested PM Imran Khan to remove the incumbent provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam, sources had said.

In the meeting, PM Imran and CM Murad had reached a consensus over the replacement of Sindh IGP. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also backed the decision to remove the IGP.

