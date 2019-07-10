PM Imran urges business community to work as partner with govt  

KARACHI: Assuring the business community of his full support, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the community to work as partner with the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation comprising representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Automotive Parts Association, PM Imran said that the basic aim of his visit to Karachi was to address the problems faced by the business community.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that the government’s policies would bring stability in market and boost the economy and added that the former governments had used the market for their personal interests.

He said, “Our top priority is to alleviate poverty and promote economic activity.” For this, he said that they needed the cooperation of businessmen.

The delegation presented before the Prime Minister various proposals pertaining to reforms in tax system, enhancement in revenue, checking inflation and smuggling, ease of doing business, promotion of investment and generation of job opportunities.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and others were present in the meeting.

