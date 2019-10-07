PM Imran directs CDA to execute new building code in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a step to ensure protection of green areas in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to execute new building code in the capital city at the earliest, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran said that keeping in view population growth in Islamabad, it was necessary to execute new building bylaws immediately in the federal capital.

He directed the CDA to take adequate measures to meet the demand of potable water for the masses. The prime minister also directed the body to evolve a comprehensive plan to meet the requirements of future.

On the occasion, PM Imran okayed re-structuring plan of CDA and directed to table the plan in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting for final approval.

During the meeting, CDA chairman presented the authority’s six-month performance report to the prime minister.

Earlier on August 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed for revisiting the master plan of Islamabad keeping in view the ground realities and increase in its population.

PM Khan had stated this, while chairing a meeting regarding the master plan of the federal capital in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister had said that in the interim period, sub-rules should immediately be framed for the protection of the capital’s green areas and regularize the construction activities.

