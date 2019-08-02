PM Imran Khan stresses upon revisiting master plan of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed for revisiting the master plan of Islamabad keeping in view the ground realities and increase in its population.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Khan stated this, while chairing a meeting regarding the master plan of the federal capital in Islamabad here on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that in the interim period, sub-rules should immediately be framed for the protection of the capital’s green areas and regularize the construction activities.

“Work is in progress to provide better residential facilities to the dwellers of slums in Islamabad under Naya Pakistan Housing Project,” he said, adding that the aim of the govt was to provide them better civic facilities and improve their standards of living.

PM Imran Khan regretted that problems relating to increase in population, expansion of the city and its better management were totally ignored in the past. He said this resulted in the extinction of green areas and irregular construction.

Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about the plantation campaign started in the capital.

