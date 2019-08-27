PM Imran, Chinese general discuss regional peace

ISLAMABAD: China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang here on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional peace, security and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and other civil and military officials were present in the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that the Chinese general met with the premier today. She said that PM Imran Khan, in the wake of deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, was holding meetings with the world leaders to resolve the longstanding issue.

Earlier int he day, China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qilian had called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, a Navy spokesperson had said.

According to the statement, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security including bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

The naval chief had also shed light over the role of Pakistan navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

