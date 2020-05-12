PM Imran directs to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force across country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review weekly report of the Tiger Force, PM Imran asked the chief ministers and chief secretaries to operationalize the force at district, Tehsil and union council level.

Terming volunteers of Tiger Force ‘heroes of the nation’, the prime minister directed to ensure complete cooperation with them. He directed the authorities to ensure excellent cooperation at administrative level to provide maximum relief to masses.

On the occasion, PM Imran paid rich tribute to the volunteers of the Tiger Force and said that they were the asset of the country.

Read More: Usman Dar presents first progress report on tiger force to PM Imran Khan

Earlier on May 11, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Usman Dar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him first report on activities of Corona Tiger Relief Force soon after its mobilization.

The focal person on Corona Relief Tiger Force had briefed the prime minister on the cooperation extended by the provincial governments with the force.

He had said that registration of youth at union council level helped them in recruiting jobless people. Usman Dar had expressed his satisfaction on reports received from the provinces but also presented a report of lack of cooperation from the Sindh authorities on the matter.

Comments

comments