Usman Dar presents first progress report on tiger force to PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Special Assistant to PM on Youth Usman Dar on Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him first report on activities of Corona Tiger Relief Force soon after its mobilization, ARY NEWS reported.

The focal person on Corona Relief Tiger Force briefed the prime minister on the cooperation extended by the provincial governments with the force.

He said that registration of youth at union council level helped them in recruiting jobless people. Usman Dar expressed his satisfaction on reports received from the provinces but also presented a report of lack of cooperation from the Sindh authorities on the matter.

“154,000 youth is registered from the Sindh province but the government is not extending cooperation to mobilize them,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the activities carried out by the tiger force and directed Usman Dar to maintain coordination at provincial level.

Meanwhile, a decision regarding youth registered with the tiger force in Sindh province would be taken within two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 19, the Sindh government retracted its decision to use the Prime Minister’s Tiger Relief Force for the purpose of ration distribution in the province

Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department had written a letter on Saturday to six commissioners and 29 deputy commissioners of the province for the ration distribution.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, however, disowned the letter written to six commissioners and deputy commissioners for utilizing the tiger force for the purpose of ration distribution.

“Tiger force is based on political workers and distribution of ration bags in the province is being carried out in a transparent and fair manner,” he said.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the relief operation in Sindh including distribution of ration bags has nothing to do with politics. “No worker of any political party including the PPP will be part of this relief operation,” he added.

Comments

comments