PM Imran directs lawmakers to ensure all possible relief to masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the lawmakers to ensure all possible relief to masses amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported,

Talking to a delegation of lawmakers led by Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran asked them to expedite relief and development projects in their respective constituencies.

On the occasion, the prime minister lauded the lawmakers’ efforts against hoarding and controlling artificial price hike of food items.

The legislators apprised PM Imran about the public issues of their constituencies and development related matters.

Situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, current political situation and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on April 6, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar had said that the federal government had allocated Rs150 billion funds for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Sania Nishtar in her Twitter messages had said that 12 million families affected by coronavirus pandemic will be provided social protection. She had added that the authorities will strictly follow regulations for approving financial aid to the deserving people.

