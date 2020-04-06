‘Rs150 billion allocated for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said on Monday that the federal government has allocated Rs150 billion funds for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, ARY News reported.

Sania Nishtar in her Twitter messages said that 12 million families affected by coronavirus pandemic will be provided social protection. She added that the authorities will strictly follow regulations for approving financial aid to the deserving people.

Through Rs.150 bln #EhsaasEmergencyCash Program, the Govt will provide social protection to more than 12 mln deserving families affected by economic downturn due to #COVID19. @Ehsaas_PK will ensure rule based implementation to benefit the most deserving. @pid_gov @MoIB_Official pic.twitter.com/0emPJ9UyfR — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 6, 2020

Earlier, she said that the government has received over 30.5 million SMS on 8171 for financial assistance of Rs12,000 cash grant under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The special assistant in a Tweet said that 30.5 million people have applied for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, adding that other deserving families can also apply for the programme by sending SMS on 8171.

