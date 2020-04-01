PM launches SMS services under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched SMS service under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to provide financial relief to the deserving people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the premier regarding the service.

Talking to media after the launching ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a sum of twelve thousand rupees will be transferred in the accounts of deserving people through this service.

She said people can send their CNIC number to 8171 and they will be informed about their eligibility for emergency cash, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan inaugurated the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran said the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and will provide them full protection in the fight against COVID-19.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of a battle against coronavirus,” adding that incumbent govt will provide them all necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries.

The prime minister regretted that the health sector was not given preference over the last seven decades.

The premier also visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities. He was briefed on the facilities available at the hospital. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid was also present on the occasion.

