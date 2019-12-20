PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss Musharraf treason verdict  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, detailed verdict against former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case and its legal aspect, law reforms, new legislation, current political situation in the country and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

During the sitting, PM Imran vows to defend the state institutions, adding that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country. He said that no power could sabotage the country’s economic stability.

The prime minister said that it is the state’s responsibility to strengthen the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Babar Awan said that PM Imran had steer the country out of various crises and led the nation towards right direction. He said that the government will provide nation more facilities through legislation.

Read More: Govt decides to file reference against special court judge

Earlier on December 19, the federal government had decided to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against a Special Court judge, who awarded death sentence to the former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

The decision had been taken during a meeting of media strategy chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Sources had said that during the meeting, the legal team of incumbent government had raised concern over the words used in the detailed verdict in high treason case against ex-army chief Pervez Musharraf.

