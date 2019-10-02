PM Imran reviews economic situation of country   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Current economic situation, economic indicators, tax net, economic reforms, eases of doing business and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran reviewed over all financial situation of the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on October 1, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had claimed that the board had achieved 90 per cent of the highly aggressive tax collection target for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Zaidi had said,” Alhumdullilah, tax collection upto 90 percent of highly aggressive target for quarter ended September 30, 2019 has been achieved.”

He had said that FBR collected Rs960 billion tax during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Some more positive adjustment were also expected, the chairman had said and added that this amount excluded refunds of past years of Rs15 billion.

