PM Imran khan to embark on maiden US trip on July 20

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a maiden visit to the United States on July 20, ARY News reported.

Official sources confirmed that PM Imran Khan on the invention of US President Donald Trump would arrive in Washington on July 21. During his maiden visit to the US, PM Imran Khan would hold meetings with the US President Donald Trump and other high-ups to discuss important issues.

Matters related to regional situation, Afghan peace process, bilateral ties, trade, economy and other issues would be discussed with the US authorities during the trip, the sources added.

The sources further said that PM Imran likely to meet US President Donald Trump on July 22 in Washington and would return homeland on July 23.

Earlier on June 28, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque had confirmed that United States had sent an official invitation to PM Imran for the USA visit.

Meeting between PM Imran and US President Donald Trump had been finalized which will take place at White House, Naeemul Haq had said.

The PTI leader had said that the meeting will discuss the US-Taliban peace talks.

