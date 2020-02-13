Web Analytics
PM Imran orders to evolve NAP against adulteration mafia

PM Imran Khan AJK

ISLAMABAD: In a major step against adulteration mafia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered to evolve a national action plan (NAP) on war footing to rid the country of the mafia, ARY News reported.         

Presiding over a high-level meeting pertaining to control prices of food items, PM Imran Khan directed to launch a massive crackdown against the elements involved in adulteration in food items and playing with people’s lives.

He said that adulterated food was affecting the growth of children as well as causing different diseases. The prime minister said that all possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

Among others, the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief secretaries of Balochistan and Sindh also participated in the meeting through video conference.

Read More: PM Imran approves relief package worth Rs15 bn to address inflation: sources

Earlier on February 10, according to well-placed sources close to the government quarters, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had decided to bring forth a relief package worth 15 billion rupees for the common citizens of Pakistan.

According to details, the package was being brought to curtail the rate of inflation affecting basic commodity items.

Sources had revealed that the PM Imran Khan had presided over important meetings in Islamabad to address the issue and consulted the relevant ministers and advisers in four separate meetings held back to back.

 

