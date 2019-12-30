FIA writes British authorities for video link testimonies in Imran Farooq case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the British government for recording testimonies of the witnesses via video link in Dr. Imran Farooq murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the FIA prosecution team in a fresh letter to the British authorities has sought testimonies of the witnesses in the murder of senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in London.

“An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved a plea to record statements of more witnesses from United Kingdom (UK) through video link and directed for making arrangements at the Pakistani high commission in London,” the letter read.

The FIA has sent a list of the witnesses to British authorities and asked about their availability for recording testimonies in the case.

“The letter has been written to the UK Border Agency through the Foreign Office,” sources said.

The prosecution team of the FIA waiting a response from the British authorities over the matter, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the intelligence agency had also requested the court in a previous hearing to include Imran Farooq’s wife among 32 British witnesses for the recording of statements. The witnesses also include British fingerprint experts, the director of London Academy of Management Sciences and forensic experts.

The ATC had approved the intelligence agency’s plea for recording more statements of UK witnesses through video link and had adjourned the hearing till January 13.

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeonefd to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.

Comments

comments