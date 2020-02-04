Imran Farooq was attacked with a brick, neighbor testifies in ATC

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday heard the long-standing homicide case of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member Imran Farooq, ARY News reported.

Two eye-witnesses have recorded their testimonies through video links in London.

Read More: ATC grants one month for testimonies in Imran Farooq murder case

Both women, namely Laura Beckeck and Allison Kosner have been revealed to be neighbours of the Pakistani origin politician.

Laura in her video testimony said that she saw a person using a brick to induce blunt force trauma on an individual.

“I called the law enforcement instantly and told them to get there and apprehend the attacker,” said Laura.

“I opened my front door again and saw my neighbour (Imran Farooq) lying on the floor, I am not sure how many people were involved in the attack though.”

Read More: Imran Farooq’s wife records video testimony in London

Yesterday, Wife of the slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq appeared in front of the judicial magistrates.

The slain politician’s death is still shrouded in controversy, a video testimony was recorded, the process took almost two hours in entirety.

Comments

comments