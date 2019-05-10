PM Imran lays foundation stone of Mother, Child Hospital in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday performed the groundbreaking of state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing Training Centre in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Imran paid rich tribute to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for his efforts for the 400 beds hospital and added that the Punjab government and the health task force would assist the modern health facility.

The prime minister said that the government was striving hard to improve healthcare services at the public sector hospital across the country. He vowed to construct more hospitals wherever it was necessary.

PM Imran said that they would provide Sehat Insaf Card to each poor family which would support up to Rs. 720,000 medical expenses annually. He said that the government launched ‘Ahsas’ programme for the uplift of vulnerable segments of society.

The prime minister said that the government was providing 5 million low-cost houses to deserving people to ease their problems.

“Government is responsible to resolve the issues of the common man,” PM Imran said and added that they would provide loans to the unemployed youth for business.

He said that the nation would have to go through tough time to pay the loans and put the system on the right track.

PM Imran said, “I know that electricity and gas are costly and causing difficulty for the common man but it was owing to the previous system which was harmful.”

