KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to resume business activities under a strategy during COVID-19 lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Traders Association’s Sindh chapter leaders at Governor House.

The traders apprise the federal government representatives in the province regarding financial problems faced by them due to lockdown.

The governor said that coronavirus had become a pandemic and the country also remains affected from it. “We have to take strict decisions due to the pandemic,” Imran Ismail said adding that they were trapped with coronavirus outbreak at one end and hunger and poverty on the other.

The governor also asked the traders to provide him with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different sectors so that business activities could be resumed.

He said that masses are now acknowledging the prime minister’s decision to go for a smart lockdown.

“The industrialists are of the view that they were unable to pay salaries due to business shutdown while daily-wagers are also reluctant to ask for any money or relief from anyone,” Imran Ismail said.

He said that although the situation in Pakistan was far from grave but the entire nation had to stand behind the prime minister and fight the pandemic.

“No politics should be involved in the matter,” he said.

He further commented that decision to reopen mosques was taken after agreeing over 20-point SOPs and hoped that it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

