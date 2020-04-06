Imran Ismail says 120,000 youngsters registered in tiger force from Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday stressed upon the need for all political parties to work jointly to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers to review preventive measures to avert coronavirus pandemic and overall political situation in the province.

The meeting also discussed the process to distribute ration among the needy families and progress made towards federal funded uplift projects.

“All political parties should work together during the pandemic,” he said adding that they were providing essential food items to needy people through philanthropists and welfare organizations.

“We have a target to distribute ration among 50,000 families and currently we have disbursed it among 7000 needy persons,” he said.

Imran Ismail said that 120,000 youngsters have been registered in the Corona Relief Tiger Force from the Sindh province.

The governor blamed the deputy commissioners for not cooperating with masses in the province in providing them essential food items.

He lauded the doctors and paramedics and said they were the front-line soldiers in fight against coronavirus and whatever they were demanding for their safety should be provided to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 932 in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister said 51 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the province on Monday, taking the Sindh’s tally to 932. He said that 17 people have lost their lives from the novel coronavirus till date.

“A total of 932 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 253 have been discharged after getting their health back,” he added.

He said that about 8,931 tests had been performed in Sindh so far, while there are 662 active corona patients in Sindh.

