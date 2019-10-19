HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said efforts are underway to destabilise country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to the newsmen in Hyderabad, here today, the Sindh governor asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to reconsider his call of his Azadi March. “Sit in will harm Pakistan”, he added.

Imran Ismail said any clash will ultimately result into tensed situation, Maulana should share his reservations with the committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He people of Pakistan have given them the mandate of five years, no one can throw them out of the power.

Replying to a question, he said peaceful protest is right of every citizen, but the state will come into action against elements who were found in law-breaking activities.

Earlier, Imran Ismail had said that Azadi March of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman would fail.

Talking to journalists in Karachi, governor Imran Ismail had said the dream of JUI-F chief to become the prime minister will not be fulfilled; he will face the embracement in his march, as Maulana lacks supports of the masses.

Rehman is set to launch anti-government march from October 27, which is being supported by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party leaderships.

Read more: Govt decides to act against JUI-F militia Ansarul Islam

Earlier in the day, the Federal government had decided to ban Ansarul Islam, a militia force of the JUI-F under relevant laws.

The interior ministry had been empowered under Article 146 for consultations with the province.

The militia will be outlawed under Article 256 and section 2 of the related 1974 act.

According to the summary the provinces will be delegated powers through the interior ministry after consultation.

