PM wants Jahangir Tareen to fight cases against him like Opp: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was hopeful that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen would face cases against him like the opposition is doing, ARY NEWS reported.

“Al Zafar has been appointed to review the reservations from Jahangir Tareen and the latter has also reposed his confidence in him,” the governor said while addressing a presser alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He hoped and prayed that Tareen comes out clean in cases against him. “Jahangir Tareen and his companions do not want to hurt PTI,” Imran Ismail said but added that the prime minister would never show any leniency towards anyone during the accountability process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inside story of the meeting between the lawmakers of the Tareen-led group and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged which revealed that PM Imran has clearly stated that Jahangir Tareen would have to face inquires.

According to sources, PM told lawmakers that he will not come under any pressure and cleared Tareen has to face trial if found guilty in the sugar scandal.

Further speaking on COVID-19 situation, Imran Ismail said that there is a concerning trend of COVID-19 in the country and supported the moves announced by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“CM Sindh has taken these measures after consultation with NCOC,” he said adding that they would continue to extend support to the Sindh province during the pandemic.

He said that the Centre and provinces have to cooperate with each other in order to effectively deal with the pandemic.

