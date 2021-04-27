ISLAMABAD: The inside story of the meeting between the lawmakers of the Tareen-led group and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged which revealed that PM Imran has clearly stated that Jahangir Tareen would have to face inquires.

The meeting between the two sides held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), where the Tareen-led group of lawmakers conveyed their reservations regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources, PM told lawmakers that he will not come under any pressure and cleared Tareen has to face trial if found guilty in the sugar scandal.

“I assure you that justice will be served, PM told Tareen-led group of lawmakers.

The sources further claimed that PTI leaders of Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group also demanded of the prime minister to remove SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar from the post, which PM rejected.

“I am satisfied with the performance of Shahzad Akbar,” said PM in the meeting and asked lawmakers to bring evidence against Akbar if they have any reservations.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the members to have trust in him and assured them that there would be no injustice with anyone.

TI lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen demanded the prime minister to form a judicial commission to probe cases against Tareen.

The delegation called for establishing the commission comprising of Justice (retd) Sair Ali, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, and Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to probe into the matter.

The prime minister, however, rejected the demand and asked the delegation to have faith in him as he would ensure that justice is served in the matter.

Speaking to the media after the meeting today, PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that the meeting with the prime minister was held in a friendly environment and Imran Khan assured that he would personally monitor the case and would ensure justice is served in the matter.

