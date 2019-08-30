PM Khan, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss occupied Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the latest situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

PM Khan during his conversation with the crown prince highlighted the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and also discussed various international issues.

PM Imran also highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

The two leaders reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on various fronts.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held telephonic conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan to brief them on deterioration situation in occupied Kashmir.

During the telephonic conversation with French President Macron, PM Imran had highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the special status of Occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure.

On the occasion, President Macron underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means. He appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

While talking to King Abdullah II of Jordan, PM Imran said that India’s illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir has not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

