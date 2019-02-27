ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the nation after Pakistan’s robust response to Indian aggression wherein Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and arrested two pilots.

The premier after taking the nation into confidence over PAF’s operation invited India for dialogue and repeated Pakistan’s wish for lasting peace in the region.

“I had warned you (India) that if you opt for aggression, we will have no choice but to retaliate, I warned you don’t become the judge, the jury and the executioner. We didn’t take any action against you yesterday because we didn’t know how much damage had been done in Pakistan . Any action without such knowledge would have been irresponsible,” said PM Imran.

He added that PAF chose their targets wisely as Pakistan didn’t wish collateral damage or to harm any civilian.

The premier again invited India for dialogue by saying that Pakistan also feels the pain of February 14 Pulwama attack victims but peace remains the only way to heal their wounds.

“‘History tells us that wars always result in miscalculations. I invite you again, India, for dialogue. Let us talk to resolve all outstanding issue, better sense should prevail’, said PM Imran Khan.



He urged the Indian side to think and answer, keeping in view that both sides are nuclear-armed, if Pakistan and India can afford miscalculation if they go for a war.

A while ago, PM Khan concluded the meeting of National Command Authority (NCA) — which supervises the operational command and control of nuclear warheads. The meeting was attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the services chiefs and other officials to discuss the recent security situation.

How Pakistan targeted India?

Addressing media earlier today, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor explained the ongoing activity at the Line of Control (LoC) and shared, “PAF engaged six targets across LoC from within Pakistani airspace.”

Pakistan’s armed forces have capability, resolve and nation’s support. But, since “we are a responsible state and we want peace, therefore, we first decided not to attack any military targets.”

“Secondly, we decided that there be no loss of life or collateral damage in our engaging of targets,” he added. “Our planes locked targets, then in open air, we carried out strikes,” he continued.

“We locked all targets with accuracy, and when we had option to fire, we acted responsibly from a safe distance. We have capability to do anything, but we don’t want escalation. We don’t want to go towards war,” the DG asserted.

“After PAF decided on targets, two Indian jets entered Pakistani airspace and the PAF faced them. The two planes were shot down — one fell in our space and the other on their side. Two pilots were arrested — one of them was injured and has been taken to CMH and will be given proper care. Another is in our custody.”

