PM Imran Khan’s address to UNGA will be historic: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be historic.

This she said while talking to Republican Party leader Sajid Tarar who called on her in New York.

Both the leaders discussed the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Tarar appreciated efforts of Lodhi on the diplomatic front.

Lodhi said, Kashmiris have rejected the occupation of India by breaking the strict curfew in the held valley.

On the occasion, Tarar showing concern over the situation of Kashmir said that President Donald Trump is ready to mediate between both the nuclear-armed neighbors to resolve the issue.

Last week, Lodhi had said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to resolve decades-old Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

Talking to journalists, Lodhi had said that the UN Security Council’s meeting had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was their internal matter.

She further said that India had made its all-out efforts to stop the UNSC meeting so as to put Kashmir issue under the carpet but New Delhi remained unsuccessful in its nefarious designs.

Lodhi said that Pakistan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at the international forum.

