UNSC meeting reaffirmed past resolutions on Kashmir dispute: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: While welcoming Friday’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the session reaffirmed past 11 resolutions of the world body with regards to Kashmir dispute.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the premier said, “I welcome the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is for the first time in over 50 yrs that the world’s highest diplomatic forum has taken up this issue.”

He added that there are 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

“The UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of these resolutions. Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body,” PM Khan wrote.

A day earlier, the UNSC met behind the closed doors in over five decades to discuss the Kashmir issue upon the request of Pakistan and China. The meeting was convened following the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said that the Security Council’s emergency meeting has nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter.

“Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, extending full diplomatic and political support,” she said, adding that voices of Kashmiris were heard at the meeting of the UNSC.

