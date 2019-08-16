UNSC meeting nullifies Indian claim that IoK is its internal matter: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said that the Security Council’s emergency meeting has nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to media along with Chinese envoy to the United Nations, after the UNSC meeting in New York, she said all the fifteen permanent and non-permanent member countries attended the consultative session.

She said the meeting was briefed on the latest developments and the dismal human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

“After the UNSC meeting it has been proved that Kashmir is an international matter and it should be solved according to UN resolutions,” she added.

“Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, extending full diplomatic and political support,” she said, adding that voices of Kashmiris were heard today at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, while talking to media said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute which should be resolved according to the UN Charter. He also opposed the unilateral action taken by India over occupied Kashmir.

Zhang told reporters that the situation in Kashmir is “already very tense and very dangerous.” The ambassador urged Pakistan and India to resolve the issue peacefully.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to the president of the Security Council, requesting to convene a meeting on Kashmir dispute.

In the letter to the UN, Pakistan denounced recent aggressive actions by India, saying the country “willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The letter said that Pakistan will not provoke a conflict. But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness.

