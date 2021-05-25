ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that 170,000 scholarships for skill development will be awarded to the youngsters under Kamyab Jawan Program, ARY NEWS reported.

“50,000 scholarships will be given for higher technologies,” the prime minister said in a video message for youngsters detailing the Kamyab Jawan business loan and skill development program.

He said that the government has earmarked Rs100 billion for business loans on merit to youngsters who have business plans this year and would increase the budget every year.

“This will help the youngsters in becoming self-sufficient,” Imran Khan said adding that empowering the youth will also help in leading the country towards the path of prosperity.

He said that the biggest issue faced by the youngsters is unemployment and they would be bringing various programmes to uplift youth in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report recently said that over Rs7 billion loans have been disbursed among nearly 6,000 youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

The details were shared during a meeting of the scheme headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and attended by SAPM Usman Dar, secretary planning and others.

Giving a briefing to the participants regarding the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Usman Dar said that so far they have provided loans of over Rs7 billion to 5,852 youngsters.

“We are planning to expand the programme and will provide loans to 100,000 more youngsters,” the SAPM said as Planning Minister Asad Umar asked him to find avenues for providing financing to 200,000 more youngsters.

