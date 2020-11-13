TURBAT: Lamenting that Balochistan never figured among priorities of rulers in the past, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged on Friday that his government would extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Speaking at the University of Turbat, the prime minister said the incumbent government wants to give priority to marginalised areas.

“Everyone should realise that Pakistan will prosper if Balochistan progresses,” he said. “There should be realisation that we are all united,” he said, stressing that the progress of all federating units is vital to a strong federation.

Prime Minister Khan lauded the Punjab government for increasing scholarships for Baloch students. Investing in human capital means spending money on education and those failing to invest in humans have not progressed till now, he pointed out.

The youth are Pakistan’s future, he maintained and encouraged students to pursue their dreams without any fear of challenges. The government has planned to increase the budget for education in Balochistan, he announced.

